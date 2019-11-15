Hungry? How about a bucket of skin?
You spoke up and KFC listened! Get chicken skin, hold the chicken!
Love the golden and crispy skin of KFC's chicken? Ever wish you could get JUST THAT and hold the chicken? Well it's a real thing!
Sadly, for right now, it's just in Indonesia and Thailand. Take a look:
OMG OMG OMG!!! -- Good news buat kita nihh! Sekarang @kfcindonesia udah jual menu CHICKEN SKIN!!! Jd gaperlu nyisain kulit ayam lg buat dilahap jd bagian terakhir yekann ---- . Tapiiii sayangnya masih blm ada di Jogja nih gaes, padahal MinJog udah ga sabar pingin nyemilin kulit ayam Ka’ePCi. Kapan yaa kira2 bakal ada di outlet yg di Jogja? . --KFC Boulevard Kelapa Gading -- hungryfever . Ikutan ngobrol sesama Foodies yuk? Join JogjaCulinary Community Group, langsung aja klik LINK di profile yak! . #jogjaculinary #liburanjogja #wisatajogja #anakjajan #foodporn #foodphotography #food #foodie #foodgasm #foodblogger #foodstagram #foodlover #foodpics #foodpic #foods #kfcindonesia #kfcchickenskin #kfc
It's selling for the equivalent of what would be 96 cents...which is a mega deal (if you don't include the airfare lol)
So does it taste just like the fried breaded skin on the chicken?
One taste-tester says:
"Apparently not friends … I think it tastes salty. It's crunchy, it's just really salty … The texture is different from the skin that sticks to the fried chicken, …. I prefer to buy the chicken, then eat the skin directly from there. Aahhh turns out that dreams aren't always beautiful.”
Keep that review in mind when I tell you this news - KFC is not planning on bringing "KFC Chicken Skin" to the US anytime soon. Although they do say it may pop-up in another country in the future.
Do you think it would be successful here in the states?
All I keep thinking about with this story is Joey from Friends in the scene below (FF to 4:00)