Hungry? How about a bucket of skin?

Love the golden and crispy skin of KFC's chicken? Ever wish you could get JUST THAT and hold the chicken? Well it's a real thing!

Sadly, for right now, it's just in Indonesia and Thailand. Take a look:

It's selling for the equivalent of what would be 96 cents...which is a mega deal (if you don't include the airfare lol)

So does it taste just like the fried breaded skin on the chicken?

One taste-tester says:

"Apparently not friends … I think it tastes salty. It's crunchy, it's just really salty … The texture is different from the skin that sticks to the fried chicken, …. I prefer to buy the chicken, then eat the skin directly from there. Aahhh turns out that dreams aren't always beautiful.”

Keep that review in mind when I tell you this news - KFC is not planning on bringing "KFC Chicken Skin" to the US anytime soon. Although they do say it may pop-up in another country in the future.

Do you think it would be successful here in the states?

All I keep thinking about with this story is Joey from Friends in the scene below (FF to 4:00)