ICYMI: Katy Perry Kicks off GMAs Summer Concert Series

While the pandemic has everyone (and every show) adjusting to the stay-at-home rules (still) no one is letting it hold-up their regular schedules...including Good Morning America!

Around this time GMA kicks off their Summer Concert Series in Central Park and they did but "pandemic-style"!

Check out Katy Perry, performing from her backyard!

"Daisies":

Video of Katy Perry - Daisies (Live on Good Morning America / 2020)

"Never Really Over":

Video of Katy Perry - Never Really Over (Live on Good Morning America / 2020)

What a gorgeous backyard right? Can they do all the shows there? LOL

Hopefully in the next few weeks these free shows will return to Central Park!