ICYMI: Katy Perry Kicks off GMAs Summer Concert Series
See Katy perform new music from her backyard!
May 23, 2020
While the pandemic has everyone (and every show) adjusting to the stay-at-home rules (still) no one is letting it hold-up their regular schedules...including Good Morning America!
Around this time GMA kicks off their Summer Concert Series in Central Park and they did but "pandemic-style"!
Check out Katy Perry, performing from her backyard!
"Daisies":
"Never Really Over":
What a gorgeous backyard right? Can they do all the shows there? LOL
Hopefully in the next few weeks these free shows will return to Central Park!