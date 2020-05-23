ICYMI: Katy Perry Kicks off GMAs Summer Concert Series

See Katy perform new music from her backyard!

May 23, 2020
Rebecca Ortiz
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Categories: 
Television Shows
Random Stuff
New Music
Features
Live Video

While the pandemic has everyone (and every show) adjusting to the stay-at-home rules (still) no one is letting it hold-up their regular schedules...including Good Morning America!
Around this time GMA kicks off their Summer Concert Series in Central Park and they did but "pandemic-style"!

Check out Katy Perry, performing from her backyard!

"Daisies":

"Never Really Over":

What a gorgeous backyard right? Can they do all the shows there? LOL

Hopefully in the next few weeks these free shows will return to Central Park!

 

Tags: 
GMA
Good Morning America
Katy Perry
Daisies
Never Really Over
summer concert series
pandemic
stay at home