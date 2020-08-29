Illinois Organ and Tissue Donors Reach A Major Milestone!

Illinois has reached the 7 million mark for registered organ and tissue donors!

Secretary of State Jesse White shared the news a few days ago:

A post shared by Jesse White (@ilsecofstate) on Aug 26, 2020 at 1:22pm PDT

Outside of the large number, why is that news so important?

Each year nearly 300 people die waiting for a transplant in Illinois - and thanks to people registering to become a donor we have taken steps to saving those lives!

Jesse White says:

"There are more than 12.6 million people living in Illinois, there are more than 10.7 million individuals who qualify to become a donor. Of those, 65% have registered, including more than 100,000 16- and 17-year-olds who were allowed to register thanks to a law White initiated in 2018. I am so proud that Illinoisans continue to show their giving spirit and commitment to others by signing up for this lifesaving program."

Not signed up to be a donor?

It takes about a minute to do and it could improve the quality of life for up to 25 people!

To find out more about the Illinois organ and tissue donor program or to register, head to LifeGoesOn or call 1-800-210-2106.

