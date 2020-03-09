Is Coronavirus Shutting Coachella Down?

Coronavirus is no joke! First SXSW is cancelled because of the virus, and now talk of Coachella following in it's footsteps is happening!

Organizers are doing their best to save the show and potentially just move the dates. (Originially set for Friday, April 10th - Sunday, April 19th)

Here's what Billboard is saying:

"Officials with promoter Goldenvoice are working on a plan to try and move the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio, California, to the weekends of Oct. 9 and Oct. 16 in an attempt to save the event from cancellation amid concerns about the coronavirus outbreak."

Sources are saying they should have an answer for the change of dates in the next 48-hours.

It's also still possible the show could be cancelled as well!

While it's almost insane to think that could happen - everyone is still shocked this weekend's SXSW Festival was cancelled with no rescheduled dates.

Stay logged on to B96.com for the latest updates.

Do you think they should cancel the show?