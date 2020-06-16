Is Yeezy Getting a Beauty Line?

Kanye West's brand Yeezy is killin it in the shoe/fashion game...but is he expanding the brand?

It's possible!

He filed for a new trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (under the name Yeezy) for a list of new products that include makeup and fragrances; skin, hair and nail care products; face and body glitter; baby wipes; and hair removal cream!



With the trademark, he could also include wellness items like scented ceramic stones, aromatherapy pillows, essential oils, bath crystals and scented pine cones. (Scented pine cones?!)

While reps for Yeezy, or Kanye himself have not made any announcement about a beauty line even coming out, that application for the trademark has us wondering!

IF it happens, he will be direct competition for his wife Kim (KKW Beauty) and his sister-in-law Kylie (Kylie Cosmetics).

Think Yezzy beauty is happening?

Would you buy it?