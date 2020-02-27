It's Coming! Love is Blind : The Reunion

It's currently the #1 watched show on Netflix right now and I am so all in!

JUST TO BE CLEAR - THERE ARE ZERO SPOILERS IN THIS POST! READ WITH RELIEF <3

Love is Blind is an experiment with 30 men and women who want to get married. They get to know each other, 'fall in love' and get engaged all before they've ever seen each other.

I'll admit I didn't watch until a few days ago...but then I couldn't stop and finished yesterday just in time for the finale that dropped today.

Check out the show:

Video of Love is Blind | Official Trailer | Netflix

OK! So clearly, not everyone makes it to "I-do" but what happens to everyone? Do the broken-up get back together? Do the married stay married? And who is the running bride that eats it runnng? LOL

WE DON'T KNOW! (We find out who the running bride is) For everything else tho the finale that dropped was it...until now!

The final episode of Love Is Blind premieres tomorrow! But the story doesn't end there...



On March 5, all your burning questions will be answered in a can’t-miss reunion special hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey pic.twitter.com/6IImBYy3OB — Netflix US (@netflix) February 26, 2020

It was announced that Nick and Vanessa Lachey will host a reunion show on Netflix's YouTube channel on Thursday, March 5th! **If you look at the pic EVERYONE is there!! I can't wait!

Cameron and Lauren were my faves so I hope they are still together!

What do you hope to find out?

LOVE IS BLIND EXTRA:

1) That long ago!?

So obviously "reality TV" is filmed way before we see it (most shows), but did you know this show taped from October 2018 - November 2018?? That's 2 years ago!! So much could have happened from that long ago! I need 3/5 to be here A.S.A.P!

2) Rory who?

There was another couple who actually got engaged on the show but the producers did not send them to Mexico! Rory and Danielle! They did stay together after the "experiment," but according to Rory, she dumped him for another guy shortly after who was on the show! Can you say Jessica #2?! My digging did not find an answer to who the new dude is.