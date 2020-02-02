J Balvin and Bad Bunny Joining JLO and Shakira at Halftime

It's all goin down tonight! Jennifer Lopez and Shakira performing at the Super Bowl halftime show...oh yea and football :p

Page Six is reporting that joining the ladies (specifically Shakira) is Bad Bunny and J Balvin!

Here's what they say:

"We’re told Shakira will open the Pepsi halftime show, performing hits including “Hips Don’t Lie” and “Whenever, Wherever.” She’ll then be joined on stage by Bad Bunny for “I Like It Like That”.

Following Shakira’s approximately six minute set, Lopez will take the stage and perform songs including “Waiting For Tonight,” plus a mash-up of songs including “Love Don’t Cost A Thing” and “Mi Gente” with J Balvin, before she is joined by Emme, who has been appearing with her superstar mom on tour.

Then J-Lo and Shakira will unite for the finale, to perform a mash-up of “Waka Waka” and “Let’s Get Loud”."

Sounds amazing right?

Some other outlets are saying, "J Balvin, Bad Bunny AND MORE" but we don't have a confirmation on that...so we'll just have to wait and see!

Where will you be watching?