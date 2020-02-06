Jessica Simpson is coming to Naperville!

Jessica Simpson's new book has spilled tea everywhere and we all want more...and it's happening!

Jessica is coming to town to promote her book, "Open Book"!

She'll be in Naperville on Wednesday, February 12th at Anderson's Bookshop!

If you've never been to a book-signing/stop before you can expect: A personalized autograph in your book, sometimes a reading (or a presentation) and then audience Q&A.

What about a pic?

Per Anderson's website:

"Your ticket includes one copy of the book and admission for one person to the photo line."

These events are usually first come, first serve so come early and be prepared to wait for that pic and signature!

Tickets are $35 each and can be purchased here: Jessica Simpson in Naperville

Are you going?