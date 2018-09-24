Is Jinglebash Artist Cardi B Performing at the Super Bowl Halftime?

We got word less than a week ago that Maroon 5 would be headlining Super Bowl 2019's halftime show...and now today word is that our very own Pepsi Jinglebash artist Cardi B may be joining them!!

Sources at TMZ say they want Cardi bad but she is playing hardball:

Our sources say Cardi is in negotiations to perform her song with Maroon 5, "Girls Like You" -- and the main issue being discussed is whether or not CB gets a solo set. We're told she's getting a lot of offers to perform in early February ... so she's trying to make the best deal possible.

I LOVE that!! #GirlBoss

We'll know for sure by the time Cardi comes to our Jinglebash on 12/08/18 - so hopefully we can celebrate that with her!

Super Bowl 2019 will take place in Atlanta.