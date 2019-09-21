Jinglebash artist Katy Perry Reveals Details on Her Taylor Swift Make-Up

Jinglebash artist Katy Perry stopped by Ellen to perform and talk about things from her love life to her make-up with Taylor Swift!

First things first, let's talk Tay! What was the real reason that sparked the mending? Katy explains:

Video of Katy Perry on How Fans&#039; Reaction to Taylor Swift Feud Helped Them Make Amends

And of course Katy is engaged to Orlando Bloom! So what is it about him?

Video of Katy Perry Reveals Her Love Language with Orlando Bloom

Last but not least Katy will be rocking the Allstate State at the 2019 Pepsi Jinglebash on 12/07/19. Want a tease of what is in store?

Check out "Small Talk":

Video of Katy Perry Small Talk Live Performance on The Ellen Show 2019 | Ellen DeGeneres

Tix for the Jinglebash are officially on-sale so get them before it's too late and see the full line-up here: 2019 Pepsi Jinglebash