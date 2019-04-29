JLO Adds Second Chicago Show!
Jennifer Lopez is coming to United Center in June for "It's My Party" tour and because of the huge demand for tickets she's added another show!
JUST ANNOUNCED: @jlo added a second show at the United Center to her It’s My Party Tour on June 30! -- ON SALE: May 3 (12 PM CST) -- INFO: unitedcenter.com/JLo
So that mean's she's be in the Chi on June 29th & 30th!
Ticket for that added show go on-sale Friday so don't miss it!
