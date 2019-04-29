JLO and A-Rod Hang with Chip and Joanna Gaines
A weekend in Waco? You bet! See the pics here!
As soon as I saw JLO posting on her insta feed with the Waco, TX tag I knew!!
What is going on!?? This is like a Twilight zone of hot people. Then there's me, looking as usual.. disheveled. Thanks for coming to town @jlo and @arod!
YES!!!
JLO, A-Rod and Chip and Joanna spent a Sunday funday together!
Was this just 2 power couples talking shiplap over brunch? A business deal?
Not sure.
BUT, we do know that Jennifer hired Joanna to remodel her $6 million dollar beach home several months ago - so was this tying up loose ends?
Maybe Chip & Joanna were talking about doing something with J-Rod on their new network?
OR, perhaps they were just in town and want to hang?
What ever it is, I want to know more...and want them to hang out more!
LOVE these 2 pairs...and even better all together!
What do you think the meet-up was about?