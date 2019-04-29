JLO and A-Rod Hang with Chip and Joanna Gaines

A weekend in Waco? You bet! See the pics here!

April 29, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

@ imageSPACE for USA Today Images

Categories: 
Random Stuff
Features
News

As soon as I saw JLO posting on her insta feed with the Waco, TX tag I knew!! 

What is going on!?? This is like a Twilight zone of hot people. Then there's me, looking as usual.. disheveled. Thanks for coming to town @jlo and @arod!

A post shared by Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) on

YES!!!

JLO, A-Rod and Chip and Joanna spent a Sunday funday together!

Was this just 2 power couples talking shiplap over brunch? A business deal?

Not sure.

BUT, we do know that Jennifer hired Joanna to remodel her $6 million dollar beach home several months ago - so was this tying up loose ends?

Maybe Chip & Joanna were talking about doing something with J-Rod on their new network?

OR, perhaps they were just in town and want to hang?

What ever it is, I want to know more...and want them to hang out more! 

LOVE these 2 pairs...and even better all together!

What do you think the meet-up was about?

