Super Bowl 2020! Where JLO and Shakira had everyone talking! (Did they ever play football that day?)

But what was going thru their heads?

JLO stopped by to visit Jimmy Fallon the other night and spilled all the tea!

Check it out here:

Video of Jennifer Lopez Breaks Down Her Entire Super Bowl Halftime Show from Pole to Daughter Duet

PS- This is the video she was talking about that A-Rod made! LOL