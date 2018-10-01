JLO Wraps Her Vegas Show

After 3 years at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas Jennifer Lopez wrapped up her residency!

Her crew has been doing a countdown from the last 15 shows so take a look!

Check out who came out to see her one-last time:

As if JLO weren't enough star power, Diddy was in the audience (she shouted him out and the 2 even hugged it out at the after party) and LL Cool J performed, "All I Have," with her.

Now get ready for the water works, (I mean for you watching lol) JLO brought up her long-time manager Benny Medina, A-Rod and the kids were there, and of course all the dancers for her last song and goodbye...

#jlo #jlovegas #allihave #allihavefinal15 A post shared by Nelson (@zuleyko) on Sep 30, 2018 at 1:58am PDT

#jlo #jlovegas #allihave #allihavefinal15 A post shared by Nelson (@zuleyko) on Sep 30, 2018 at 2:02am PDT

#jlo #jlovegas #allihave #allihavefinal15 A post shared by Nelson (@zuleyko) on Sep 30, 2018 at 2:11am PDT

Emotional right?

I'm guessing with such a positive experience, she may take some time off, but Vegas hasn't seen it's last JLO residency!