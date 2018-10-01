JLO Wraps Her Vegas Show
Has it been 3 years already?! See the video the crew made here!
After 3 years at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas Jennifer Lopez wrapped up her residency!
Her crew has been doing a countdown from the last 15 shows so take a look!
Sitting here in my makeup chair and can’t believe we are about to do our last show of an amazingly epic three year run here at our #AllIHave show here in Vegas!!! So many memories running thru my mind. So grateful for this group of people. I love you all♥️ So much more to come!!! #allihave #allihavefinal15 #1 #letsgetit -- by @originellie
Check out who came out to see her one-last time:
Goodbye, Jen! #JenniferLopez gave her swan song in Las Vegas last night and the stars came out for her final performance! #SwipeLeft for all the fashion!
As if JLO weren't enough star power, Diddy was in the audience (she shouted him out and the 2 even hugged it out at the after party) and LL Cool J performed, "All I Have," with her.
Now get ready for the water works, (I mean for you watching lol) JLO brought up her long-time manager Benny Medina, A-Rod and the kids were there, and of course all the dancers for her last song and goodbye...
Emotional right?
I'm guessing with such a positive experience, she may take some time off, but Vegas hasn't seen it's last JLO residency!