JLO's daughter joins her on-stage! MomagerLo anyone?

Looks like a new Lopez will be stealing the spotlight from now on!

June 11, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Categories: 
Random Stuff
Concerts
Features
Music
Live Video

Ooooh member that video we saw a few weeks ago of Emme (JLO's daughter) busting out some Alicia Keys??

(Here it is if you want a refresher: JLO's Daughter Can Sang )

Well in that video proud Mama JLo casually mentions putting her in the show (It's My Party Tour)...and it happened!

I can’t take it! #Emme #Limitless #ProudMama #JLoItsMyParty

A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on

I'm obsessed from beginning to end!

Yes, that's 11-year-old Emme (one of the twins she has with Marc Anthony) matching her Mama and belting out "Limitless"...after she emerged from the middle of the stage!

Does this mean we'll be seeing her when JLO comes to town at the end of the month?

Not sure. But we can hope!

So now we need to know...can Max sing too? :p

 

Tags: 
jlo
Jennifer Lopez
emme
MAX
twins
it's my party
Marc Anthony
Limitless
perform
on-stage