Joe Jonas and Sohpie Turner Wedding #2!
See pics and deets about their special day...well this second one :p
Congrats to the Jonas'!
Almost 2 months ago, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner eloped in Vegas and yesterday, they had a proper wedding in front of friends and family in France!
Joe Jonas is seen posing with his groomsmen ahead of his wedding to Sophie Turner!
*PS- Yes, Joe and Sophie's dog Porky was a groomsman lol
If you were hoping someone was going to pull a Diplo and record and post the wedding - all the phones were taken from guests! Ha!
Details that we do know is that couple did marry again yesterday in this ridiculously gorgeous Château yesterday...
Some of the 'celeb' guests in attendance were Dr. Phil, Ashley Graham, Alexandra Shipp, GOT's Maisie Williams (who was a bridesmaid) , and the leaker (is that a word?!) of their first wedding, Diplo!
The wedding itself was traditional (black tuxes for the guys) and the entire family was there...including one of the newer Jonas', Priyanka (Nick's wife) getting emotional:
Looks like everything turned out beautiful and we couldn't be happier!
Congrats Joe and Sophie!