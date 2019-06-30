Joe Jonas and Sohpie Turner Wedding #2!

Congrats to the Jonas'!

Almost 2 months ago, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner eloped in Vegas and yesterday, they had a proper wedding in front of friends and family in France!

*PS- Yes, Joe and Sophie's dog Porky was a groomsman lol

If you were hoping someone was going to pull a Diplo and record and post the wedding - all the phones were taken from guests! Ha!

Details that we do know is that couple did marry again yesterday in this ridiculously gorgeous Château yesterday...

Some of the 'celeb' guests in attendance were Dr. Phil, Ashley Graham, Alexandra Shipp, GOT's Maisie Williams (who was a bridesmaid) , and the leaker (is that a word?!) of their first wedding, Diplo!

The wedding itself was traditional (black tuxes for the guys) and the entire family was there...including one of the newer Jonas', Priyanka (Nick's wife) getting emotional:

Looks like everything turned out beautiful and we couldn't be happier!

Congrats Joe and Sophie!