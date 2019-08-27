John Travolta Thought WHO was Taylor Swift? SMH

Move over Adele Dazeem! (Idina Menzel) John Travolta has a new smh moment involving Taylor Swift at last night's MTV VMAs!

All the Swifties know that in Tay's video for , 'You Need To Calm Down' she features several Drag superstars, including one that is a good pass for her!

So when she won video of the year for that song she bought the whole crew up to celebrate the win ...including all her drag friends that were in the video (and part of her show opening performance).

Watch and be amused:

John Travolta accidentally giving Taylor Swift’s award to a drag queen is OBJECTIVELY FUNNIER by the fact that literally one minute earlier he made Queen Latifah read the envelope so he WOULDN’T MESS UP pic.twitter.com/jfzkDPI2Fd — Marc (@MarcSnetiker) August 27, 2019

Yes friends, that was Jade Jolie - whom John thought was Taylor! LOL!!!

I mean she does look just like her so you can't totally fault him for that.

Seems like Jade deserves an awards for that too right?!