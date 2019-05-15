The Jonas Brothers are coming to All That
The Reboot of All That is getting Jonas'ed!
May 15, 2019
If you were a huge fan of the show "All That," then you already know it's part of the many shows getting a reboot!
Need a refresher? Here's some clips:
All That is returning to Nickelodeon, Saturday, June 15th and the excitement level went thru the roof when this posted...
Ready yet? Get set... we’re on the premiere of the all new @allthat on June 15th! @nickelodeon ------ #allthat
Yes, ma'am the Jonas Brother's will be in the returning episode of All That with a performance of "Sucker," at the end.
Will you be watching?