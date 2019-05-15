The Jonas Brothers are coming to All That

If you were a huge fan of the show "All That," then you already know it's part of the many shows getting a reboot!

Need a refresher? Here's some clips:

Video of The All That Cast On Favorite Sketches | All That Reunion

All That is returning to Nickelodeon, Saturday, June 15th and the excitement level went thru the roof when this posted...

Yes, ma'am the Jonas Brother's will be in the returning episode of All That with a performance of "Sucker," at the end.

Will you be watching?