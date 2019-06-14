The Jonas Brothers on bungee flying, sports and chasing happiness

Watch the Jonas Brothers on Live with Kelly and Ryan!

June 14, 2019
Rebecca Ortiz

USA Today Images

Kelly Ripa may have been off for the day but Ryan Seacrest certainly had his hands full when the Jonas Brothers stopped by!

Finally. A holiday card with all my siblings. @chrishemsworth @jonasbrothers



Check out all the fun they had from talking sports, their documentary and 'bungee flying' on-stage...

 

So fun!! Can't wait to see the boys when they come to town in September!

