A Jonas Brothers Tour! Is that what's happening?
Did you see United Center's tweet? Get more info here!
You thought today was just a blah rainy day in the Chi...and then the tweets started happening !
The Jonas Brothers have a new album due out on June 7th called Happiness Begins and while they didn't make it official - strongly hinted at a tour (and a major announcement Wednesday 05/01/19)
Late this afternoon, venues across the U.S started tweeting a date and the hashtag #HappinessBegins ...including UNITED CENTER!!!
#HappinessBegins pic.twitter.com/wwf3O8bv5H— United Center (@UnitedCenter) April 30, 2019
WHAT THE WHAT?!
So is it safe to speculate that tomorrow the JoBros are announcing the tour?
We will have to wait, but other cities that released tweets besides the are Chi are:
Aug. 7: AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami
Aug. 10: Amalie Arena, Tampa
Aug. 12: State Farm Arena, Atlanta
Aug. 15: Capitol One Arena, Washington DC
Aug. 17: TD Garden, Boston
Aug. 18: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia
Aug. 21: Mohegan Sun Arena, Connecticut
Aug. 29: Madison Square Garden, New York
Sept. 5: Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio
Sept. 8: Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, Michigan
Sept. 16: Xcel Energy Center, Minneapolis-St. Paul
Sept. 22: Sprint Center, Kansas City
Sept. 25: American Airlines Center, Dallas
Sept. 26: Toyota Center, Houston
Sept. 29: BOK Center, Tulsa
Oct. 3: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City
Oct. 13: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon
Oct. 18: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas
How freaking excited are you?!