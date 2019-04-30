A Jonas Brothers Tour! Is that what's happening?

You thought today was just a blah rainy day in the Chi...and then the tweets started happening !

The Jonas Brothers have a new album due out on June 7th called Happiness Begins and while they didn't make it official - strongly hinted at a tour (and a major announcement Wednesday 05/01/19)

Late this afternoon, venues across the U.S started tweeting a date and the hashtag #HappinessBegins ...including UNITED CENTER!!!

WHAT THE WHAT?!

So is it safe to speculate that tomorrow the JoBros are announcing the tour?

We will have to wait, but other cities that released tweets besides the are Chi are:

Aug. 7: AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami

Aug. 10: Amalie Arena, Tampa

Aug. 12: State Farm Arena, Atlanta

Aug. 15: Capitol One Arena, Washington DC

Aug. 17: TD Garden, Boston

Aug. 18: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia

Aug. 21: Mohegan Sun Arena, Connecticut

Aug. 29: Madison Square Garden, New York

Sept. 5: Schottenstein Center, Columbus, Ohio

Sept. 8: Van Andel Arena, Grand Rapids, Michigan

Sept. 16: Xcel Energy Center, Minneapolis-St. Paul

Sept. 22: Sprint Center, Kansas City

Sept. 25: American Airlines Center, Dallas

Sept. 26: Toyota Center, Houston

Sept. 29: BOK Center, Tulsa

Oct. 3: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City

Oct. 13: Moda Center, Portland, Oregon

Oct. 18: MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas

How freaking excited are you?!