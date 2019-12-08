Juice Wrld Passes Away at 21

Completely shocked and saddened by this news! Juice Wrld (Jarad Anthony Higgins) has died at the age of only 21!

According to TMZ, early this morning Juice arrived at Midway Airport and had a seizure after getting off the plane. He was rushed to the hospital and said to be conscious but was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

No word on the cause of the seizure or his passing.

So so sad and unexpected. He JUST turned 21 on Monday.

We'll update when more details emerge.

R.I.P Juice Wrld