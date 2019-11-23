Justin Hartley Files for Divorce!
What?! They seemed so in love! Find out what happened here!
One of the cutest celeb couples to ever exist shook us yesterday with divorce news!
TMZ broke the news late yesterday afternoon that Justin Harley (of This is Us) filed for divorce from his wife of 2-years Chrishell Hartley (Days of Our Lives and Selling Sunset ).
What!?
Here's the thing that threw me - in papers filed it says they separated in July!
Seriously?!
They've both been posting mushy/lovey posts together like this:
Amazing time with this group last night at the @hollywoodreporter @moetchandon Golden Globe party! It’s a crime that instagram made me crop in because @laurenelizabethash legs need to be in these pics-she was on fire last night! -- @sullivangrams will spice up any photo booth! ---- And swipe to see me & @justinhartley awkward prom photo! HA ---------- #GoldenGlobes #HFPA #hollywoodreporter #ThisIsUs #Superstore #DAYS #SellingSunset #moetchandon Dress is @jonathansimkhai ----
Justin and Chrishell seemed like the perfect couple! I'm so sad!
No word from either regarding the news.
The papers don't give up much more other than Justin does not want to pay spousal support (they have no kids) and he will not pay for Chrishell's lawyer fees.
Yikes.
I hope they can work it out. :(