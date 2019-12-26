Kanye and Kim's Insane Gift for North!

Daaaaaaaaang! Who needs Santa when your parents are Kanye West and Kim Kardashian!

It's no secret that Kimye likes to spend big bucks on their kids to make them happy...and they really went over the top this Christmas!

Kim has mentioned in several interviews that their oldest daughter North (6 years-old) is a huge Michael Jackson fan, so when Kim found out one of Michael's actual jackets was up for auction she made sure to win it to make her baby girl happy!

Cute right? Kim paid $65,625 for it!!!

If that wasn't shocking enough, it was expected to sell between $10,000-$20,000! So she paid top dollar to make sure her baby got it.

The jacket is obviously too big for North but has been tailored to fit her now and can be changed to fit as she grows.

For that money I hope so! Ha ha

If you had Kimye cash, would you spend that kind of money on your children?