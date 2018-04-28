Kanye West Releases 2 New Songs! Listen Here!

Kanye West tries to keep a low profile...but when he doesn't...he goes big..FOR REAL!

After a week of "concerning tweets" and affectionate tweets with President Trump, Kanye released 2 new songs on his website.

The first coming last night called: "Life Yourself"

What were those lyrics at the end? Hmmm.

He said that he wrote that song for closure against the plastic surgeon who he blamed for his mother's passing. He also said he was going to use his picture (the surgeon) for his album cover.

The other song, "Ye VS the People" features T.I. : Ye VS

Both pretty different songs. What do you think?

And if you're worried about Kanye, he seems to be happier than ever! Check out his latest tweet: