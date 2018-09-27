Kanye West On SNL This Saturday

Since we're friends, it's safe to say that Saturday Night Live is typically hit or miss. This Saturday tho? One hundred percent DO NOT miss! Kanye West will be the musical guest!

Kanye will joing Adam Driver (host) for the season 44 premiere of SNL this coming Saturday, September 29th!

This promo is special, and no Kanye...but you never know with him! He could pop-up in a sketch!

Video of Adam Driver&#039;s SNL Promo Gets Sabotaged

I'm definitely setting my DVR (and you can FF directly to yeezy that way lol).

A man of few words, check out his Insta post sharing the news: