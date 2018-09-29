Kanye West Takes One for Ariana Grande? True!

Everyone is excited that Chicago's own Kanye West will be the musical guest tonight on the season premiere of Saturday Night Live, but that wasn't the original plan?

TRUE!

Ariana Grande was ORIGINALLY slated to be the musical guest for tonight's season premiere, but after the passing of Mac Miller, she is just too emotional and had to pull out.

Executive producer of SNL Lorne Michaels said:

We had Ariana drop out for emotional reasons two days ago. That’s our premiere, and then Kanye stepped up, and he’ll be there. So, the reach of the show and the number of people who will step forward is now somehow now, I think, probably at its peak.

Poor Ariana! We all hope she is taking all the time she needs to heal. And with her fiance being on the cast - it's no doubt that we may even get a peek of her even if she isn't scheduled to be on the show!

YAY for Kanye for being able to fit it in last minute.

The season premiere of Saturday Night Live is tonight on NBC. Adam Driver is the host and Yeezy will be the musical guest!