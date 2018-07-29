Kanye West's Dad Diagnosed with Cancer

While Kanye West doesn't talk much about his father - his only living parent, hearing he was diagnosed with cancer sent him rushing to his side.

According to TMZ, Ray West was diagnosed with prostate cancer and is currently being treated in L.A.

The scary thing about prostate cancer, by the time patients feel sympthoms and seek help - it's already so widely spread.

Sources close to Ray say that he is responding well to treatment and it looks as if he's going to be okay - which is amazing news!

The news of Ray's cancer comes 10-years after the passing on Kanye's mom Donda whom he was very close to.

Nothing is scarier than a parent being sick - so prayers to Kanye and of course his father Ray.