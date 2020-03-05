Katy Perry Breaks Baby News in her New Video!

Katy Kat's start knitting some booties because the rumors are true!

Katy Perry is expecting a baby with fiance Orlando Bloom!

Clips for Katy's new song/video "Never Worn White" have shown her sporting a baby bump and it's had fans going crazy with speculation...until the video dropped last night showing what we all wanted to know in the last few seconds!

"Never Worn White":

Video of Katy Perry - Never Worn White

After the video release Katy did an Insta live to talk about it saying that being pregnant was probably the longest secret she's ever had to keep.

Per Katy's caption on that post above baby Perry-Bloom will be here this summer! It will be the first baby for Katy. Orlando has a 9-year-old son (Flynn) from a previous relationship.

She is going to be the best Mom ever! I'm so excited for her!

Congrats Katy and Orlando!

Got any name ideas to pass along?