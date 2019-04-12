Is Katy Perry headed to Las Vegas?

She has a song about waking up in Vegas...so. maybe it was a premonition?

Katy Perry is rumored to be the next artist to get a residency!

Sources say that Katy was spotted in Caesar's (The Colosseum) earlier this week where she toured the venue, seating and dressing rooms and discussed the possibility.

Would Katy have time between her American Idol duties and planning a wedding?

No confirmation, but if she does head to Sin City she'll be joining Lady Gaga, X-Tina, Cardi B and more who are all new to Vegas (residencies) as well.