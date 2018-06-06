Katy Perry's Dog SAVED with Puppy CPR!
Nugget Perry gave us a scare! Find out what happened here!
June 6, 2018
Look at this sweet face!
That's Nugget Perry (Katy Perry's dog) and she gave Katy and her assistant Tamra a giant scare! But thanks to the quick thinking it had a happy ending!
Tamra says:
Nugget jumped and fell off the bed and became unresponsive and I gave her CPR. I pushed on her little chest and blew in her mouth and I brought her back to life.
DOGGY CPR!!!
Amazing right?
Nugget (and Katy) have no idea how lucky they are Tamra knew how to!
So when are YOU taking a class (you know so I can join you) ?
Get info about classes here in Chicago here: Chicago CPR Classes
See the pics of Tamra showing how she saved Nugget here: Nugget Perry CPR