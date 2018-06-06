Katy Perry's Dog SAVED with Puppy CPR!

Look at this sweet face!

That's Nugget Perry (Katy Perry's dog) and she gave Katy and her assistant Tamra a giant scare! But thanks to the quick thinking it had a happy ending!

Tamra says:

Nugget jumped and fell off the bed and became unresponsive and I gave her CPR. I pushed on her little chest and blew in her mouth and I brought her back to life.

DOGGY CPR!!!

Amazing right?

Nugget (and Katy) have no idea how lucky they are Tamra knew how to!

So when are YOU taking a class (you know so I can join you) ?

