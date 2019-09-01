Kevin Hart Injured In Car Accident

Kevin Hart is lucky to be alive!

Late last night/early this morning Kevin and 2 others were driving around in one of his classic cars (Plymouth Barracuda) near his home in Malibu Hills when the car veered off the road smashing thru a wooden fence and ending up in a gully.

I read that and thought they drove off the road and prob just scratched the car, maybe got a flat...but the pictures are beyond shocking!!

See them here:

Kevin Hart Car Crash

That gully is about 10 feet off the road! And did you see the entire roof of the car smashed in/ripped off?!

TMZ says:

"Cops have confirmed the vehicle belongs to Kevin, but they tell us he was not driving at the time of the accident. There were 2 other people in the car, including the driver -- and cops say Kevin and the driver both suffered "major back injuries". The third person is a woman who did not require hospital treatment. Police say the driver had not been drinking."

Kevin, while injured, was the first out of the vehicle and called his security to come get him.

No word what happened, the driver or other passenger's name...just that Kevin has "major back injuries".

I'll say it again - he is so lucky to be alive.

Sending prayers for a full recovery!