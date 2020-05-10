Kevin Hart's Mother's Day Baby Gender Reveal
The Hart fam shared the gender of their new baby! See here!
What a wonderful way to spend Mother's Day then by sharing news about your pending baby!
Kevin Hart, his wife Eniko and Kevin's children did just that! Eniko is expecting their second child (announced a few months ago) and today they shared what she will be having as a fam:
Happy Mother’s Day to this beautiful woman & wife of mine....We love you @enikohart ....And we are thrilled about the arrival of our baby girl....Family of 6 WOOOOOOOOW!!!! God is unbelievable....We are blessed to have you in our lives. All I can say is thank you honey.... #Harts
Ayyyyyyye it's a girl!
This will be the 4th child for Kevin (2 from a previous relationship: Heaven 15, Hendrix 12) and the 2nd for Eniko (Kenzo 2) and Kevin together.
Congrats and happy Mother's Day Eniko!