Khalid Gets Honored by his Hometown

Khalid may not be living in El Paso, Texas anymore (where he's from) but he always shows them mad love - and they feel the same!

So much so, that he was presented with the key to the city!

Check out El Paso Mayor Dee Margo as he presents it to him:

Video of Khalid receives Mayor Margo&#039;s first key to the city

That smile tho! <3 He's always so grateful I hope he never changes.

More good news for Khalid...

He just released new music and word is we'll get another album (his second) by November!

If you haven't heard his new single "Better," click here to listen: New Music from Khalid