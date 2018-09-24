Kim and Kanye Step Aside! There's a New West Making Headlines.
North West made her runway debut this weekend and killed it! See pics here!
September 24, 2018
Part West and Kardashian? I knew one of Kimye's children would be headed to the spotlight! And their first born North West really showed them how it was done!
While Kanye was in Chicago this weekend with Saint, Kim was cheering on their daughter North in her first runway show!
North, who is 5, walked for L.O.L. Surprise toy brand. Check her out:
Fierce right? Well don't say it yet. Watch her walk and try not to gag:
Amazing right?! LOL! I can't believe she's only 5.
I think this is just the beginning of North's career <3