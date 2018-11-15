Kim Porter, the mother of Diddy's children, passes away
An unexpected passes and a huge out-pouring of love. Details here.
Kim Porter, the mother of Diddy's children (who was also a model and actress) passed away today at the age of 47.
Details of her passing have not been given. She had no know illness and TMZ reported that a 9-11 call was made saying that she was in cardiac arrest in her L.A. home around noon today.
A statement was released by Diddy's publicist stating:
"Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time."
Kim and Diddy had 2 daughters and a son together and dated for more than 10 years breaking up in 2007 - remaining close.
Kim also had a son with Al B Sure.
Socials are flooded tonight with beautiful words to Kim's family and of course Diddy...
R.I.P to Kim Porter, I send my condolences to her friends and family. She was loved and will be missed dearly. I know Puff is hit right now, he loved her for real, soul mate type shit. Chin up puff, Positive vibes only. pic.twitter.com/bck6eDal0M— 50cent (@50cent) November 15, 2018
My heart just aches so much 4 her children----She Loved them dearly she was proud of her kids & they Loved their mother so much❤️ & Prayers for @Diddy during such a difficult time------ #KimPorter those that know you will always remember your SMILE your LAUGH— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 16, 2018
& KIND HEART---- pic.twitter.com/3FjrzWuBjr
I just heard the sad news about Kim Porter. My condolences to Diddy and Kim's families. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/JkFfk1lDXN— Wendy Williams (@WendyWilliams) November 15, 2018