Kim Porter, the mother of Diddy's children, passes away

Kim Porter, the mother of Diddy's children (who was also a model and actress) passed away today at the age of 47.

Details of her passing have not been given. She had no know illness and TMZ reported that a 9-11 call was made saying that she was in cardiac arrest in her L.A. home around noon today.

A statement was released by Diddy's publicist stating:

"Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time."

Kim and Diddy had 2 daughters and a son together and dated for more than 10 years breaking up in 2007 - remaining close.

Kim also had a son with Al B Sure.

Socials are flooded tonight with beautiful words to Kim's family and of course Diddy...

R.I.P to Kim Porter, I send my condolences to her friends and family. She was loved and will be missed dearly. I know Puff is hit right now, he loved her for real, soul mate type shit. Chin up puff, Positive vibes only. pic.twitter.com/bck6eDal0M — 50cent (@50cent) November 15, 2018

My heart just aches so much 4 her children----She Loved them dearly she was proud of her kids & they Loved their mother so much❤️ & Prayers for @Diddy during such a difficult time------ #KimPorter those that know you will always remember your SMILE your LAUGH

& KIND HEART---- pic.twitter.com/3FjrzWuBjr — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 16, 2018