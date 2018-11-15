Kim Porter, the mother of Diddy's children, passes away

November 15, 2018
Kim Porter, the mother of Diddy's children (who was also a model and actress) passed away today at the age of 47.

Details of her passing have not been given. She had no know illness and TMZ reported that a 9-11 call was made saying that she was in cardiac arrest in her L.A. home around noon today.

A statement was released by Diddy's publicist stating:

"Sadly, I can confirm the passing of Kim Porter. I ask that you give the families privacy at this time."

Kim and Diddy had 2 daughters and a son together and dated for more than 10 years breaking up in 2007 - remaining close.

MOTHERS DAY was full of Love and Laughs !!!----

A post shared by Kim Porter (@ladykp) on

Kim also had a son with Al B Sure.

Socials are flooded tonight with beautiful words to Kim's family and of course Diddy...

 

