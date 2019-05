Kim and Kanye welcomed their 4th baby via surrogate on May 9th and nearly a week later they finally gave up the name late yesterday!

Psalm West pic.twitter.com/F0elQd1cJq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 17, 2019

The name means a sacred song.

No furthur explanation - or any other names that new baby Psalms may have been.

What do you think of the new name?