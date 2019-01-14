Kylie Jenner Dethroned From Most Liked Insta Post

Kylie Jenner stunned the world (and Instagram) with the first pic of her daughter Stormi. The post blow broke records with 18.2 million votes! Check it out:

stormi webster ---- A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Sweet right?

Well an account called @world_record_egg thought it would playfully try and top that post!

So what IS that page?

The account holder is "Henrietta" -a chicken from the British countryside...and the pic is her showing off the egg's "Eugene":

Perhaps it was people's dislike of the Kardashian/Jenner clan...or maybe people just wanted to be part of something record-breaking? The egg beat, and is on it's way to doubling Kylie's pic.

This whole thing is bananas lol