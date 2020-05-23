Late Congrats to Twenty One Pilots Josh Dun on his Wedding!

Congrats are in order for Twenty One Pilots' Josh Dun and Debby Ryan on getting married!

The couple, who got engaged in December 2018 raised some questions when Debby posted what appeared to be a wedding pic yesterday on her socials. Did they get married?

keeper -- A post shared by Debby Ryan (@debbyryan) on May 22, 2020 at 6:57pm PDT

And the caption? New year's? Huh?

Well, turns out they DID get married...on NYE 2019!!!

In a new interview with Vogue magazine, Debby said that the passing of a friend encouraged them to move forward with their plans:

"We began to flirt with the idea of having a destination party celebrating the new decade, then decided in December to get married [in Austin> on New Year's Eve, and just keep dancing until after the ball dropped."

And get this, they planned the ENTIRE WEDDING in just 28 days! That's pretty impressive!

So what was the wedding like? Josh said it was the perfect balance of fun and emotion:

"I felt like it was game night at our house, and this was the ultimate game, and boy did I win! I remember every detail from how it felt to be walking down the aisle, to the full body chills I got watching Debby walk down toward me."

Oh my goodness I love this couple so much!!

Congrats Josh and Debby! <3