LEAKED: Shawn Mendes for Calvin Klein

Whether you can see or not, everyone knows Shawn Mendes is handsome...and these new pics will no doubt have the #MendesArmy in serious overload!

Shawn is the newest celeb Calvin Klein model, and while it's been kept under wraps well, the pics are already being used publicly in the brand’s marketing / storefronts...and people are losing it.

Check out the video somebody made of "Shawn" in the store...

Video of Shawn Mendes for Calvin Klein

No word when these Shawn for Calvin ads will be officially out everywhere, but I'm guessing sales in CK will take a giant jump ha