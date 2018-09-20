LeBron James to star in Space Jam 2

After years of rumblings of a sequel...and then just giving up, we're FINALLY getting part 2 to the movie, "Space Jam"!

The original, staring Michael Jordan was freaking 22 years ago! Don't remember? Check it out:

Video of Space Jam - Trailer

There was even a theme song by the Quad City DJ's (I'm really takin you back now!):

Video of Space Jam Quad City DJ&#039;s Theme Song (official)

So, now that we're all caught up, SJ2 will star LeBron James. Now for all the die-hard Jordan/Chicago fans, before you flip about Michael, this is what Lebron has to say:

I've been hearing about Space Jam 2 since I was 16 [Michael Jordan] was the greatest thing I'd ever seen.

He goes on to say that "Space Jam 2," is not a sequel, but could be the beginning of a franchise.

Maverick Carter, who's working with LeBron says about the new movie:

There's already been one that was good.We gotta make a film that's great.

Just like the original, the new movie will undoubtedly feature cameos from many NBA players. Will Jordan be one of them? We'll see. Hopefully there will be a role for Michael if he wants it. But Michael Jordan is Michael F--kin' Jordan. It doesn't matter [if LeBron] calls him, he's gonna do whatever the hell he wants, which he has earned that right to do.

So they've definitely extended the invite, whether Michael Jordan takes them up on it is yet to be seen.

Filming has not begun, but they say to expect the move in 2019 during the NBA's off-season.