The Lego Pride Parade!

It may be the world's smallest Pride parade, but it was definitely made with the most love!

In honor of the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising and Pride Month, Legoland Discovery Center in New York (Yonkers) have made a scaled down version of their own.

A huge thank you to @NBCNewYork for featuring our #WorldPride2019 MINILAND parade! Check out the super-mega-awesome article!https://t.co/DvyySMbey0 pic.twitter.com/ZvDEDNSRkT — LDC Westchester (@LDCWestchester) June 26, 2019

The mini Times Square streets display (where the actual parade happens) is filed with rainbow flags, "Pride" and "Love is Love" floats, and a Stonewall 50 billboard.

More than 750 bricks were used in the parade, which took 25 hours to build. The Stonewall 50 mosaic on the billboard used another 750 bricks.

Legoland Birmingham also released their own verison of their Pride parade back in May.

They (Legoland) is must one of the many companies showing their love in Pride month.

Disney Paris held its first official Pride parade, and also launched a "Rainbow Disney" collection with more than 50 products—including shirts, accessories of course, rainbow Mickey Mouse ears. A portion of the proceeds from the collection are being donated to GLSEN, which strives to create a safe environment for LGBTQ students.

Happy Pride everyone!