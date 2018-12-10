Liam Payne Talks Possible One Direction Reunion!

If all you wanted for Christmas was a One Direction reunion, your wish may come true...but there's a twist!

It's not for music!

In a recent interview, Liam revealed that they all still keep in contact and will coincidentally ALL be in London over the holidays so they'd like to get together to hang out.

He says:

"I hope to see them over Christmas but we are so busy and tired, it is what it is. I think this is the first time we’ve all been in London at the same time so it’s the closest we’ve been as a band for a while, so why not?"

I hope it works out! I mean after a few pints you never now what could come up (like a for real talk about a reunion for music!)

To read the full interview click here: Liam Talks 1D Reunion