Lights up! No pants! It's Harry Styles on SNL!
VIDEO: See all things Harry from last night's Saturday Night Live!
Last night on Saturday Night Live, Harry Styles was everything we've ever needed in a host/musical guest combo!
First off, I lmao at his monologue - and he did poke fun at One Direction...but some are saying it was actually shade toward Zayn.
Watch and decide:
Maybe he and Zayn and the closest and he was just having fun with his boy. But we'll see if Zayn says anything right?
Moving on...
He had 2 performances since he was doing double-duty:
"Lights Up":
"Watermelon Sugar":
Plus, if you saw the show, you're still panting over this skit where Harry strips down to his underwear!!
Overall I think last night's show knocked it out of the park!
