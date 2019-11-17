Lights up! No pants! It's Harry Styles on SNL!

Last night on Saturday Night Live, Harry Styles was everything we've ever needed in a host/musical guest combo!

First off, I lmao at his monologue - and he did poke fun at One Direction...but some are saying it was actually shade toward Zayn.

Watch and decide:

Video of Harry Styles Monologue - SNL

Maybe he and Zayn and the closest and he was just having fun with his boy. But we'll see if Zayn says anything right?

Moving on...

He had 2 performances since he was doing double-duty:

"Lights Up":

Video of Harry Styles: Lights Up (Live) - SNL

"Watermelon Sugar":

Video of Harry Styles: Watermelon Sugar (Live) - SNL

Plus, if you saw the show, you're still panting over this skit where Harry strips down to his underwear!!

Video of Funeral DJs - SNL

Overall I think last night's show knocked it out of the park!

If you missed it, or want to see it again click here: Harry Styles on SNL

Plus, don't forget Harry is going on tour and coming to Chicago! Get all that info here: Harry in Chicago