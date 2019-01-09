LIST: 2019 Museum Free Days in Chicago
Fall in love with the Chi all over with these free museum days!
Chicago has some of the BEST museums in the country and if you're excuse for not going is the coins...get a new excuse! :p
All these awesome spots have a ton of free days! Check em out below!
2019 Museum Free Days
1) The Adler Planetarium:
The Planetarium has soooo many free days - how did we not know this! Keep in mind they only apply to Illinois residents!
January: 21-22, 29-31
February: 5-7, 12-14, 18-21, 26-28
April: 2-4, 9-11
June: 3-5, 10-13
September: 5-6, 12-13, 19-20, 26-27
October: 7-9, 14-16
November: 8, 11
December: 2-3, 7, 12-13
2) The Art Institute of Chicago
Here's another one for Illinois residents only! Cool deal is that it happens EVERY week!
Get free admissions every Thursday from 5 – 8 pm. Plus, children under 14, Chicago teens under 18, and Active duty military along with their family are given free access any day!
3) The Brookfield Zoo
Brookfield Zoo is free to all every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday throughout January and February. <3
4) The Chicago Botanic Garden
Trick question! The CBG is ALWAYS free!
5) The Chicago Children's Museum
The Chicago Children’s Museum is free on the first Sunday of every month, from 10 am – 5 pm. Free admission all day for children under 15 and for Veterans and Active Duty Military
6) Chicago History Museum
The Chicago History Museum is free to Illinois residents every Tuesday, from 12:30 – 9 pm and on the following Commemorative Days: Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, March 4th, and July 4th. Free admission for children 18 and under, Active Duty Military, and Veterans.
7) Clarke House Museum
Yay! Clarke House Museum is free every day.
8) DePaul Art Museum
The DePaul Art Museum is free every day.
9) DuSable Museum of African American History
Every Tuesday thru the year, The DuSable Museum of African American History offers free admission. Children under 5 are also free.
10) The Field Museum
February (which is almost here) is def where it's at...but so many other free days!
January: 21st
February: Free every day
April: 5-7
May: 2nd
June: 26-28
11) Garfield Park Conservatory
Open every day of the week. Free every day of the week.
12) Lincoln Park Zoo
Free every day = become bff's with the animals :P
13) Loyola Univerisity Museum of Art
This museum is free every Tuesday throughout the year.
14) Museum of Contemporary Art
MCA is free to Illinois residents every Tuesday year-round. Plis, always free if you're under 18, or are a members of the military, police, or fire department.
15) Museum of Science and Industry
Illinois residents can enjoy free admission on the following days:
January: 7–10, 14–17, 21–24, 28–31
February:4–7, 11–14, 19–21, 25–28
Additional free days begin again in June.
16) National Museum of Mexican Art
The National Museum of Mexican Art is always free.
17) The National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture
This museum is always free, open Tuesday – Friday from 10 am – 5:00 pm and on Saturdays from 10 am – 2 pm.
18) National Veterans Art Museum
Free 365 days of the year.
19) The Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum
Thursdays are free to Illinois residents
20) Shedd Aquarium
The Shedd offers plenty of free days throughout January and February.
January: 17-21
February 1, 4-8, 11-15, 18-22, 25-28
21) Smart Museum of Art
The Smart Museum of Art is always free.