LIST: 2019 Museum Free Days in Chicago

Chicago has some of the BEST museums in the country and if you're excuse for not going is the coins...get a new excuse! :p

All these awesome spots have a ton of free days! Check em out below!

2019 Museum Free Days

1) The Adler Planetarium:

The Planetarium has soooo many free days - how did we not know this! Keep in mind they only apply to Illinois residents!

January: 21-22, 29-31

February: 5-7, 12-14, 18-21, 26-28

April: 2-4, 9-11

June: 3-5, 10-13

September: 5-6, 12-13, 19-20, 26-27

October: 7-9, 14-16

November: 8, 11

December: 2-3, 7, 12-13

2) The Art Institute of Chicago

Here's another one for Illinois residents only! Cool deal is that it happens EVERY week!

Get free admissions every Thursday from 5 – 8 pm. Plus, children under 14, Chicago teens under 18, and Active duty military along with their family are given free access any day!

3) The Brookfield Zoo

Brookfield Zoo is free to all every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday throughout January and February. <3

4) The Chicago Botanic Garden

Trick question! The CBG is ALWAYS free!

5) The Chicago Children's Museum

The Chicago Children’s Museum is free on the first Sunday of every month, from 10 am – 5 pm. Free admission all day for children under 15 and for Veterans and Active Duty Military

6) Chicago History Museum

The Chicago History Museum is free to Illinois residents every Tuesday, from 12:30 – 9 pm and on the following Commemorative Days: Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Presidents’ Day, March 4th, and July 4th. Free admission for children 18 and under, Active Duty Military, and Veterans.

7) Clarke House Museum

Yay! Clarke House Museum is free every day.

8) DePaul Art Museum

The DePaul Art Museum is free every day.

9) DuSable Museum of African American History

Every Tuesday thru the year, The DuSable Museum of African American History offers free admission. Children under 5 are also free.

10) The Field Museum

February (which is almost here) is def where it's at...but so many other free days!

January: 21st

February: Free every day

April: 5-7

May: 2nd

June: 26-28

11) Garfield Park Conservatory

Open every day of the week. Free every day of the week.

12) Lincoln Park Zoo

Free every day = become bff's with the animals :P

13) Loyola Univerisity Museum of Art

This museum is free every Tuesday throughout the year.

14) Museum of Contemporary Art

MCA is free to Illinois residents every Tuesday year-round. Plis, always free if you're under 18, or are a members of the military, police, or fire department.

15) Museum of Science and Industry

Illinois residents can enjoy free admission on the following days:

January: 7–10, 14–17, 21–24, 28–31

February:4–7, 11–14, 19–21, 25–28

Additional free days begin again in June.

16) National Museum of Mexican Art

The National Museum of Mexican Art is always free.

17) The National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture

This museum is always free, open Tuesday – Friday from 10 am – 5:00 pm and on Saturdays from 10 am – 2 pm.

18) National Veterans Art Museum

Free 365 days of the year.

19) The Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum

Thursdays are free to Illinois residents

20) Shedd Aquarium

The Shedd offers plenty of free days throughout January and February.

January: 17-21

February 1, 4-8, 11-15, 18-22, 25-28

21) Smart Museum of Art

The Smart Museum of Art is always free.