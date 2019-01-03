LIST: 2019 Must Have Tech Deals

Wanting to see the latest movies, hear the hottest songs and get cutting edge gear can be pricey...if you don't have this list.

Save some coins (heeeeeey 2019 resolutions) on gadgets, streaming services and more with the list below! Check it out!

2019 Best Tech Deals

1)Best Wire Free Ear Buds = BlitzWolf BW-FYE1

Working out or working it out...nothing is worse than using your wire free ear buds and having one pop out, or it having the sound quality be horrible!

For just $35, Blitzwolf are not only noise canceling with incredible sound - they fit well and come with a convienient hard case to keep them safe.

2)Best Cash Back Service = Dosh

You always see tons of commericals and pop-up ads about going thru certain apps to get better discounts and cash back...but what's the difference in them all?

Dosh is the way to go for this! While you do have to link a credit card/debit card, but the rebates are instant - and who doesn't like instant cash?

3)Best FREE Service = Hoopla Digital

Yes, FREE!

As a member, you can enjoy free digital movies, music, TV shows, and audiobooks! No laptop/computer? No problem! Hoopla has an app so you can do all those things right from your phone.

4)Best FREE App = Last Pass

While there is a premium verison (that is NOT free), being basic is going to get it to you for free-99 :p

Gotta have passwords on everything, and Last Pass is a free, safe and easy way to have it all in one place.

5)Best Hidden Treasure = Sift

Be honest, if you have a credit card - did you read all the small print? Your card could have some baller benefits and you don't know!

Sift will let you know what your card does for YOU! Discounts, extended warranties on things you buy with the card, etc. This will def save you some money!

6)Best Radio Streaming Service = Radio.com

More FREE!!

If the only radio you have is in your car...what if you aren't driving? Or maybe you don't have a car!

You're missing out on local radio, awesome concert ticket contests and more. Radio.com is the answer!

Besides being able to listen to B96, you can listen to radio/music from around the U.S. , podcasts, news and sports! Plus, besides doing it from a computer, there is a free app as well!