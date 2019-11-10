LIST: 2019 Veteran's Day Deals

Nothing but love and respect for all our Veterans...especially on November 11th - Veteran's Day! **It's always the 2nd Monday of November

Check out the list of places below hooking up our Vets with great deals today!

2019 Veteran's Freebie and Deal List:

7-Eleven: Veterans can get a free cup of coffee

Applebee’s: Free meal from a special menu

Bakers Square: Free Rise & Shine meal

Bar Louie: Free burger or flatbread up to $15

Bob Evans: Free meal from a special menu

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: 20% off food and retail purchases

California Pizza Kitchen: Free meal from a special menu

Chili’s Grill & Bar: Free meal from special menu

Chipotle Mexican Grill: Buy-one-get-one free (in-restaurant only.)

Chuck E. Cheese: Free personal one-topping pizza

Cicis: Free adult buffet for veterans with military ID and coupon.

Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or Pumpkin Pie Latte.

Denny’s: Free “Biuild Your Own Grand Slam” from 5 a.m. to noon (Dine-in only)

Dunkin’: Free doughnut

Fogo de Chão: 50% off meal Veterans’ Day weekend Friday through Monday and 10% off for up to three guests’ meals.

Giordano’s: Ongoing 20% discount on food orders for veterans and military personnel with valid military ID card.

IHOP: Free red, white and blueberry pancake combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Insomnia Cookies: Free traditional cookie Monday through 3 a.m. Nov. 18.

Little Caesars: Free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Noodles & Company: Ongoing 15% discount for veterans daily.

Olive Garden: Free entree from a select menu

Outback Steakhouse: Outback has a 20% heroes discount for military members, police officers, firefighters and first responders. There’s also a 10% everyday Heroes Discount for servicemen and women, police officers and firefighters.

Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert for dining in and takeout orders picked up in-restaurant

Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with fries

Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery: Free meal from special menu

Starbucks: Veterans, active service members and their spouses receive a free cup of coffee

White Castle: Free combo meal

Any other deals we should add to the list? Let us know!

Thank you to all our Veterans for all you have done for our country!