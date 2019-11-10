LIST: 2019 Veteran's Day Deals
See the list of freebies for our Veterans today!
Nothing but love and respect for all our Veterans...especially on November 11th - Veteran's Day! **It's always the 2nd Monday of November
Check out the list of places below hooking up our Vets with great deals today!
2019 Veteran's Freebie and Deal List:
7-Eleven: Veterans can get a free cup of coffee
Applebee’s: Free meal from a special menu
Bakers Square: Free Rise & Shine meal
Bar Louie: Free burger or flatbread up to $15
Bob Evans: Free meal from a special menu
Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: 20% off food and retail purchases
California Pizza Kitchen: Free meal from a special menu
Chili’s Grill & Bar: Free meal from special menu
Chipotle Mexican Grill: Buy-one-get-one free (in-restaurant only.)
Chuck E. Cheese: Free personal one-topping pizza
Cicis: Free adult buffet for veterans with military ID and coupon.
Cracker Barrel: Free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or Pumpkin Pie Latte.
Denny’s: Free “Biuild Your Own Grand Slam” from 5 a.m. to noon (Dine-in only)
Dunkin’: Free doughnut
Fogo de Chão: 50% off meal Veterans’ Day weekend Friday through Monday and 10% off for up to three guests’ meals.
Giordano’s: Ongoing 20% discount on food orders for veterans and military personnel with valid military ID card.
IHOP: Free red, white and blueberry pancake combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Insomnia Cookies: Free traditional cookie Monday through 3 a.m. Nov. 18.
Little Caesars: Free Hot-N-Ready Lunch Combo between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.
Noodles & Company: Ongoing 15% discount for veterans daily.
Olive Garden: Free entree from a select menu
Outback Steakhouse: Outback has a 20% heroes discount for military members, police officers, firefighters and first responders. There’s also a 10% everyday Heroes Discount for servicemen and women, police officers and firefighters.
Red Lobster: Free appetizer or dessert for dining in and takeout orders picked up in-restaurant
Red Robin: Free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with fries
Rock Bottom Restaurant & Brewery: Free meal from special menu
Starbucks: Veterans, active service members and their spouses receive a free cup of coffee
White Castle: Free combo meal
Any other deals we should add to the list? Let us know!
Thank you to all our Veterans for all you have done for our country!