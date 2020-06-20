LIST: 2020 Deals For Father's Day

Father's Day is June 21st! If you're looking for a place to treat Dad (or treat yourself if you're a Dad) these places are def a great deal! Happy Father's Day!

2020 Father's Day Restaurant Deals

Benihana: Get a $10 promotional card when you buy $50 in gift cards through June 21(Father's Day). The cards are valid June 22 - 26, 2020. Buy your gift cards now, or place an order for pick-up here: Benihana

Bonefish Grill: You can get a $10 bonus card for every $50 in gift cards purchased now through Father’s Day. See food deals here: Bonefish or order via DoorDash

Chili’s: Purchase $50 in gift cards online and get a $10 e-bonus card. PS- Their to-go menu also offers beer, wine or margaritas! Cheers to Dad! Chilis

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar: On Father’s Day get a prime bone-in ribeye, lobster and a bourbon 3-course tasting experience! Available now through Sunday. Plus, if you can't get together with Dad this weekend you can always get him a gift card! Get more info here: Flemings

Moretti's: With 10 locations to choose from, Dad can pick from prime rib, half slabs of ribs or even fish fry specials! Deals vary by locations. Pick-up your meal, have it delivered or some locations have patios (Patios are open!) so you can dine al fresco with Dad. Find the Moretti's closest to you here: Morettis

Morton’s Steakhouse: Morton’s is offering a three-course Father’s Day menu starting at $59 per person that includes a choice of soup or salad, entree and dessert from a special menu. The special menu is available now through Sunday. Find your Morton's location here: Mortons

Olive Garden: Order and pick-up curbside or take advantage of their Take and Bake (just heat and serve!) Plus, when you buy $50 in gift cards you'll get a $10 bonus through Sunday. (Bonus cards will be delivered via e-mail and will be valid between July 1st – 31st) See the menu and more here: Olive Garden

Outback Steakhouse: There is a special menu for Father's Day (that runs thru 06/23/20) that includes a short rib dinner, a bone-in natural cut ribeye or a pork porterhouse meal. Order thru the app or call and pick-up. Select location even have free delivery! Find out more and about their gift cards here: OutbackSteakhouse

Ruth’s Chris Steak House: Dad can get a ribeye served with a cold water lobster tail, a salad and side. It’s $59 for a 12 oz., $69 for a 16 oz or $75 for a 22 oz. See more deals for Dad and locations here: RuthChris

Those all sound so good! Which is your pick?