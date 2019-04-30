LIST: Best Cinco De Mayo Deals

Sunday is Cinco De Mayo! And even if you aren't sure what it means besides May 5th in Spanish (the date Mexico had victory over the French at the Battle of Pueblo) you can still celebrate the day with deals and freebies!

Here's a list of places celebrating:

CINCO DE MAYO 2019 DEALS...

Bahama Breeze: Celebrate all month until May 31, with $5 Classic margaritas and $10 Create Your Own Premium Tequila and Rum flights.

Bar Louie: Select locations will be throwing “Cabo de Mayo” celebrations the entire weekend (May 3 to 5) featuring specials on shots of Sammy Hagar’s Santo Mezquila, as well as food and other drink specials (which vary by location).

Bed Bath & Beyond: Get up to $50 off select Vitamix Blenders until May 19.

Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.: All day May 5, get $1 tacos and $4 Corona Extra bottles. These deals are available in the lounge and bar area only.

California Pizza Kitchen: Enjoy $5 Fresh Agave Lime margaritas on May 5 at select locations.

Chevy’s Fresh Mex: On May 5, enjoy Endless Mimosas and Marys, plus 10+ brunch dishes. Until close, enjoy margarita, beer and shot specials.

Chipotle: Get free delivery on all Chipotle orders $10 or over on Cinco de Mayo when you order from DoorDash or the Chipotle app. No promo code necessary.

Chuy’s: For Cinco de Mayo weekend, enjoy drink and appetizer specials, including $1 floaters (May 3 to 5); $100 off Perfect Margaritas (May 4 and 5); and $5 Regular House Ritas and more drink specials (May 5).

Moe’s Southwest Grill: Spend $10 when you order Moe’s via UberEats, and get a free HomeWrecker burrito with coupon code FREEFIESTA between May 2 and 5. Dining in? On May 5, the first 50 people at each Moe’s location nationwide get a free T-shirt.

DoorDash: Order in for your at-home fiesta. New customers get $20 off.

El Pollo Loco: From May 3 through May 5, get $5 Street Corn Tostadas and $5 five-piece Fire-Grilled Chicken.

GrubHub: Order all the food you need for your Cinco de Mayo party from you favorite Tex-Mex restaurant. For a limited time, new customers get $5 off.

Joe’s Crab Shack: All day, stop by for Fiesta With Joe’s. Specials include $20 buckets of Modelo especial.

On the Border: Enjoy live music and get $5 Cinco ’Ritas, tequila shot specials and more May 5.

Taco Bell: Get a free grilled breakfast burrito with any purchase when you order online or via the app through May 11.

TGI Fridays: On May 5, get $5 Fridays ’Ritas, $5 Patron shots and $5 Dos Equis

So many to chose from right? Where should we start? :p