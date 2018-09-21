LIST: Best Fall Cocktails and Mocktails

September 22nd is officially fall! So why not celebrate with some super easy and yummy fall-themed cocktails and mocktails!

Whether you are under 21 or over we've got something for everyone!

Check out my 3 picks for a fall cocktail (theses recipes contain alcohol):

Apple Cider Sangria

Video of Apple Cider Sangria | Country Living

Bourbon Cider Slushie

Video of Bourbon Cider Slushie Cocktail Recipe - Liquor.com

Cranberry Moscow Mule

Video of Cranberry Moscow Mule | Country Living

Good right?

And PS- It's easy to make a big batch of that Apple Cider Sangria for a party!

Now, for my friends who want some fall drinks without any alcohol these will have you running to the store as soon as you're done watching the video!

Check out the following mocktail (mock cocktail - a.k.a. alcohol free) recipes for: a Cranberrry Pom Spritzer, an Apple Cider Chiller and a Cran Apple Cooler:

Video of Three 3-Ingredient Fall &quot;Mocktails&quot;

If you try these make sure to send up pictures and let us know how they turned out!

Happy Fall and cheers to one of our fave season!