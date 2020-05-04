LIST: Celebrate Cinco De Mayo 2020 at Home

Tomorrow is Cinco De Mayo! And just because we can't go out to celebrate doesn't mean we aren't celebrating...thanks to the help of these local places!

Check out the list below of places with "fiestas' ready to be picked up!

2020 Cinco De Mayo Stay At Home List:

Dos Urban Cantina

This Mexican spot is serving family-style meals for Cinco de Mayo. Choose from two meal options: chipotle chicken tacos or tamal azteca, each with enough sides to feed four. Add on an order of guac and large-format margaritas and you’ve got yourself a party.

Frontera Grill

Get a full-blown taco feast for four from Frontera Grill. The meat-filled tacos come with guacamole, roasted poblano rajas, black beans, classic rice, grilled knob onions, two salsas, and handmade heirloom corn tortillas. If you're 21 or older you can also add-on margarita kit!

Antique Taco

Create your own at-home party with Antique Taco’s margarita kits to go. Choose from individual servings or 1/2 gallon sizes, plus two carryout meal package options — happy hour snacks or the all-in option with sides and a DIY taco bar.

Tallboy Taco

Build your own tacos, guacamole, and margaritas with fun, hands-on kits from Tallboy Taco. Customize your own taco kit for four, then add on build-your-own guac and a classic margarita kit.

Carnitas Uruapan

This taqueria is all about carnitas and they’re offering carry-out orders of their specialty meat by the pound, plus guac, chicharrones, beans, salsas, sodas, and more.

Bub City

Add some barbecue flavor to your Cinco celebration with Bub City’s Texas-style taco kit. Choose from smoked brisket or chipotle-rubbed pork, plus all the fixins’ like jalapeno beans, Mexican rice, Southwest chopped salad, guacamole, and more. Add a classic margarita kit to complete the meal.

5 Rabanitos

Pilsen’s 5 Rabanitos is offering a limited, temporary menu for carryout and neighborhood delivery. Choose from a variety of tamales, soups, salads, tacos, tortas, and entrees — more than enough for a Cinco de Mayo feast.

Summer House Santa Monica

Get a taste of early summer with Summer House’s mango margarita kit. This cocktail kit makes about 12 drinks, plenty for your entire household, and includes Codigo Tequila Rosa, housemade mango margarita mix, salt, and limes.

etta

Celebrate with tacos, margaritas, and a few festive extras to create your own Cinco de Mayo “fiesta en casa”. Order a themed family-style meal with chips and guac, rice and refried beans, wood-fired short rib picnic, and cinnamon tres leches. Don’t forget the drinks: get a carafe of Etta Rita mix, a flask of mezcal, and flavor mix ins.

BLVD

BLVD is offering an enchilada meal kit for your Cinco de Mayo dinner. The kit includes three corn tortillas stuffed with braised pork and topped with salsa verde, queso añejo, and crema, plus a side of rice and beans, salad, chips and salsa, and flan de coco. Add on Tecate cans and Mexican Squirt bottles for a few more dollars.



Chilis

Depending on each store, Chilis is serving up their pre-mixed Margarita Kit so you can celebrate safely in your home with limited edition Cinco de Mayo cups too! As well as their everyday menu ready to go!

Old Pueblo Cantina

Feed the whole family with a deluxe taco kit from Old Pueblo Cantina. The meal includes “take & bake” chorizo queso fundido, enchiladas with your choice of protein, Mexican rice, refried beans, roasted vegetables, chips + salsa, and a take-home margarita pitcher if you want to take your fiesta next level!

Taco Bell

Our fave food chain has a brank new At Home Taco Bar food deal! If you're on a budget but want to be festive this is your best bet! For $25, this offer serves six people and includes "8 flour tortillas, 12 Crunchy Taco shells, 6 oz. of nacho chips, seasoned beef, shredded lettuce, refried beans, nacho cheese sauce, cheddar cheese, diced tomatoes, reduced-fat sour cream, Hot Sauce packets and napkins. *Not all locations are offering this yet so be sure to check!

Arbella

Arbella is offering a bodega-style shop where you can pick up all the booze you need for your Cinco celebration, including all your favorite large-format cocktails. Each drink serves 6 or 16 people, with options like a spicy and non-spicy margarita, an old fashioned, and even a customizable you-call-it option.

Chipotle

Another fave Mexican fast food chain, is offering a free Queso Blanco dish with the purchase of any entree on May 5 using the code QUESO55. It has also extended its free delivery for orders of $10 or more via the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com through May 10th.

Furious Spoon

This ramen shop has recently launched beer pong bundles, where guests choose their own 6 beer bottles, plus ping pong balls and red solo cups. They’re also offering limited-time specialty cocktails for you to mix at home, including the Furious Couch Margarita, Ol’ Dirty Quarantine, and more.

Mercadito

Mercadito is offering a Cinco de Mayo celebration menu. Order tacos (shrimp, al pastor, chicken, and more), traditional guacamole and chips, rice and beans, ready-to-drink cocktails, and more.

Who's hungry? :p

Are there any places you plan on going that aren't on our list? Let us know! Happy Cinco De Mayo!

